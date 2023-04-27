Catholic schools open a world of opportunities Advertising Feature

There are a number events and open days at Catholic schools throughout the year where families are invited to attend and see what Catholic education can provide for students. Picture Supplied

CATHOLIC Schools Week is an annual event and involves the communities of all 590 Catholic primary and secondary schools across NSW and the ACT. The Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst is responsible for 33 schools, approximately 9,300 students and 1,200 staff in the delivery of high-quality Catholic education.

First and foremost, Catholic Schools Week is about celebration. Running from Monday, May 1 to Sunday, May 7, the main aim is to raise awareness and celebrate the strength and distinctiveness of Catholic schools, and the theme for 2023 is "Experience the Spirit of Community".

Choosing a Catholic school for your child can be one of the most important decisions you will make as a parent or guardian. By enrolling your child in a Catholic school, you and your child will be nurtured in an environment inspired by the Gospel teachings.

Community comes first

A distinctive mark of Catholic schools is the emphasis on community - principals, teachers, staff and parents work together and with the broader community to educate and develop the whole child: emotionally, academically, physically, socially, and spiritually.

First-class education

Starting with a Catholic primary school, your child then progresses to secondary college, or if you choose a Prep to Year 12 setting, students are prepared for the future, as there is a full range of subjects aimed at engaging, challenging and igniting students with a passion for learning.

Catholic schools encourage families to experience the 13-year journey where you are welcomed into the community from day one.

It's a whole team effort

Catholic schools encourage parents and caregivers to become involved in their child's learning and engaged in school life. From helping in the canteen to hearing reading in class, you're welcome in the school. Working together, schools and families create an effective learning environment and a climate of mutual respect.

Service is key

The Catholic philosophy is committed to continuing its legacy of service, offering an outstanding Catholic education to the school families and working towards a secure sustainable future.

Catholic schools are dedicated to developing students who are independent, critical and creative thinkers with a passion for learning and striving for excellence. Students are empowered to see themselves as positive agents of change who are called to participate actively and ethically in society as young people of faith.

Graduation and finishing school

As students approach the end of their education, they will graduate with an awareness of their gifts and talents, value themselves as individuals and able to nurture positive relationships and build community, and always strive to reach their potential.