Council wants to hear from you about the future of walking and cycling in the Mudgee region

Do you want bike paths or more walking routes around the Mudgee region?
Mid-Western Regional Council has announced that it is developing a 10-year walking and cycling strategic plan, it says, to support and promote healthy, safe and fun active transport for practical transport and recreation.
As part of the plan, council is asking residents to provide their feedback on walking and cycling throughout the region via an online survey that will be available until Friday, May 12.
The plan focuses on Mudgee, Gulgong, Kandos and Rylstone, with council to look at initiatives to meet the growing demand for car-free cycle tourism experiences across the region.
Read more:
Council says the plan will address the infrastructure and support needs of people walking, riding bikes and - increasingly - using electric power-assisted options like e-bikes for day-to-day local trips and recreation.
General Manager Brad Cam said feedback can be provided in a few minutes.
"Council is currently working on a Walking and Cycling Strategic Plan to make walking and cycling access easier for people with disability, seniors, school students and children - as well as commuters, tourists and people running or cycling for fitness," Mr Cam said.
Council notes that active mobility is open to all will be a key objective at the heart of the plan. This means considering how to make walking and cycling access easier for people with disability, seniors, school students and children - as well as commuters, tourists and people running or cycling for fitness.
Stakeholder groups will participate in workshop discussions that identify key directions and actions, and parents and carers will be invited to complete a walking and cycling survey distributed through schools in the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.