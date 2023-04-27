Rain, hail or shine: Mudgee's mega cycling event is ready to go

There will be some road closures as part of this event. More details can be found at https://cyclingclassics.com.au/mudgee/
Mudgee will be packed full of cyclists and their families this weekend when the long-awaited Mudgee Classic comes to town this weekend.
The event which is the third of its kind held in Mudgee, offers five courses: the 175km maxi classic, the 125km challenge classic, the 65km rouleurs classic, new event the 55km gravel-based dirty Mudgee and the 35km social classic.
Classics founder James Yaffa said they couldn't be more excited to be coming back.
"We're very excited to be coming to Mudgee, this will be our third Mudgee Classic - it should be our fourth but COVID took one away from us," Mr Yaffa said.
"We can't wait to be there."
The event will run over two days, a first for the Mudgee Classic. Mr Yaffa said offering the smaller Saturday event opens the Classic up to more riders of varying skill levels and fitness.
"Overall we have more than 2000 riders for the weekend, some riders are doing the dirty Mudgee and the gran fondo event on Sunday - they're very keen," he said.
"It's great to have the two events on offer so people can participate in whatever they like to ride on, whether that's gravel on a mountain bike or a road bike...
"I think Mudgee is such a fantastic place to visit for people and not just for the cycling - that's one part of the weekend - I think people come there for many different reasons but to see all the scenery and all the great eateries and wineries. They're looking at all the great attractions of Mudgee and each year they come back in droves and they love it."
It might not be all sunshine however, the weekend in Mudgee is looking like a wet one with the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecasting up to 20mm of rain across both Saturday and Sunday.
James reminded people to come prepared just in case.
"The forecast is looking a little sketchy. We're watching that closely. We hope people won't be too inconvenienced but some wet weather gear might be required," he said.
"That won't stop people, cyclists are pretty steadfast and pretty determined people I'm sure they'll have a great weekend and it'll be a great success."
