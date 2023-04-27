"HE'LL be playing."
It's the three words that from coach Ivan Cleary that Bathurst's Penrith Panthers fans wanted to hear - halfback Nathan Cleary will line up at Carrington Park on Saturday.
A groin niggle that the star playmaker carried into last Thursday's match against South Sydney had cast some doubt over whether or not he'd play in Bathurst.
Nathan Cleary handed over goal-kicking duties to Stephen Crichton in the loss to Souths and wore compression shorts - something he usually doesn't do.
But on Monday afternoon when coach Cleary was asked if his son would be fit to face Wests Tigers at Carrington Park, any doubts were dispelled. "It's not too bad, he just got a bit of a twinge the day before [the game] so that's why he didn't kick. But he was able to kick in general play and run around okay, so he'll be right," Cleary said.
"It's a bit of a kicking thing, sometimes you have like groins and quads and that, so I don't think it's much more than that."
