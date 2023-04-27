Mudgee Guardian
Nathan Cleary given the tick to play in Penrith's NRL clash with Wests Tigers at Carrington Park

Updated April 27 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:47pm
Penrith star Nathan Cleary will play this Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch
Penrith star Nathan Cleary will play this Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch

"HE'LL be playing."

Local News

