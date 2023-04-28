Grass fire forces road closures just outside of Dubbo

The Newell Highway is closed in both directions between Obley Road and Camp Road outside of Dubbo due to a grass fire.
The fire is currently being controlled by the NSW Rural Fire Service.
Heavy vehicles can use the Mitchell Highway and Tomingley Road via Narromine.
Motorists are advised to take extra care as smoke may affect visibility.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
