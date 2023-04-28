Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Grass fire forces road closures just outside of Dubbo

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 28 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grass fire forces road closures just outside of Dubbo
Grass fire forces road closures just outside of Dubbo

The Newell Highway is closed in both directions between Obley Road and Camp Road outside of Dubbo due to a grass fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.