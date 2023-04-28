UPDATE: Highway reopened following closure due to grass fire

All lanes of the Newell Highway are now open at Dubbo after an earlier grass fire.
The highway was closed southbound between Obley Road and Camp Road.
Diversions have been lifted and traffic conditions are returning to normal.
The fire is no longer burning.
The Newell Highway has reopened northbound outside of Dubbo following closures due to a grass fire.
All southbound lanes are still closed.
Motorists travelling south can use Obley Road and Camp Road instead.
This diversion is not suitable for vehicles larger than B-doubles, which can use the Mitchell Highway and Tomingley Road via Narromine.
The Newell Highway is closed in both directions between Obley Road and Camp Road outside of Dubbo due to a grass fire.
The fire is currently being controlled by the NSW Rural Fire Service.
Motorists in light vehicles in the area can use Obley Road and Camp Road to get around the closure.
Heavy vehicles can use the Mitchell Highway and Tomingley Road via Narromine.
Motorists are advised to take extra care as smoke may affect visibility.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
