From the back pages: When the Regent was revived

With a potential sale on the cards at the time, all eyes were on the Regent Theatre and the viability of it remaining as a movie theatre, thus the Regent Revival was born. We have dug through the archives to bring you some choice social photos from some of the screenings at the time.
What would you like the Regent Theatre to become?
Originally published: July, 2009
The Regent Theatre began its revival last weekend with films on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The revival began with Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian followed by Star Trek later in the evening.
A large number of people showed up for the revival's premier with more people to walk through the doors over the coming weeks.
