New pink up committee formed as region nears $1 million raised for McGrath Foundation

When Hugh Bateman hung up his cap and called it a day on pink up Mudgee in November last year some thought it might mark the end of the annual region-wide fundraising effort.
But in the background there were already plans to breathe new life into the month-long pink-extravaganza. A new committee has been formed that aims to make pink up Mudgee bigger than ever while also working to pass an important fundraising milestone.
Wendy Box, Genevieve Palmer, Karen Denyer, Tania Sullivan, Samantha McKendry, Emily Parker, Hugh Bateman and Sara Perry round out the new face of pink up Mudgee committee.
Hugh said he is happy to see the initiative live on in the town where the nationwide initiative began.
"I'm excited that we've got a team together and I think that this year is going to be a huge year. We've raised over $900,000 for the McGrath Foundation since 2015," Mr Bateman said.
"We're hoping to make the million [dollar] mark which will make us the single highest contributor to the McGrath Foundation as far as I'm aware."
President of the committee Wendy Box said coordination for this year's October campaign is already underway with plans to educate young students through important conversations at schools around the region.
"We want to get into the schools a little more this year to try and raise awareness from a young age, especially teenage girls and teenage boys - because it's not just females that can get it [breast cancer], it's males as well," Ms Box said.
"You need to start at a younger age. It's all very well and good for adults to be talking about it but I think that young people are usually the ones that are hit the hardest when it [cancer] does happen to a member of the family.
"I know the McGrath Foundation uses Mudgee as a template for what other towns can be doing. It is lovely to be known as the inception of how pink up your town commenced. Hugh is to be congratulated for everything that he's done for that over the years."
Mudgee's own breast care nurse, Tania Sullivan praised the work of Hugh and now the committee in advocating for breast care nurses, not only around the Australia, but in the region.
"It's really important that this has community support - the message of McGrath is no one goes through breast cancer without the care of a breast care nurse," Ms Sullivan said.
"What McGrath is able to achieve in providing those nurses is they are stand-alone and they do an amazing job," Ms Sullivan said.
Tania has been the region's sole breast care nurse for 12 months. The cost per year to fund a breast care nurse is $140,000 according to data from the McGrath Foundation. Before Tania came on board, Mudgee was at risk of losing the position and relying on a nurse from Dubbo to cover the area. Hugh said he believes had it not been for the community's backing of pink up, Mudgee may currently be without a breast care nurse.
"There are comments that have been made in the past [about fundraising], 'does all the money stay here?'. Well, no the money doesn't all stay here but I can say if it hadn't been for that contribution we wouldn't have a McGrath nurse here now," Mr Bateman said.
President Wendy Box encouraged people in the community interested in joining the committee to get in touch.
"The committee is always open to people joining. We're not just an elite group, we are just a group of hard-working people that are trying to raise awareness for breast cancer," she said.
"If there's anybody in the community that would like to help out, they're more than welcome to reach out to us. Many hands make light work and let's reach that $1 million goal."
