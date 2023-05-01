New pink up committee formed as region nears $1 million raised for McGrath Foundation

Tania has been the region's sole breast care nurse for 12 months. The cost per year to fund a breast care nurse is $140,000 according to data from the McGrath Foundation. Before Tania came on board, Mudgee was at risk of losing the position and relying on a nurse from Dubbo to cover the area. Hugh said he believes had it not been for the community's backing of pink up, Mudgee may currently be without a breast care nurse.