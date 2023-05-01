Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Family and friends give evidence on day-four of Michelle Bright murder trial in Dubbo

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated May 2 2023 - 10:21am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Bright's family arriving at Dubbo Courthouse for the beginning of the trial last week.
Michelle Bright's family arriving at Dubbo Courthouse for the beginning of the trial last week.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.