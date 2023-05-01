WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.
Michelle Bright's loved ones have spoken of the last moments they saw the teenager alive during a trial for the man accused of killing her near Gulgong 24 years ago.
Most of the friends and family members wore purple with yellow ribbons pinned to their clothes for the trial of Craig Henry Rumsby, 56, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering the 17-year-old Year 11 student.
He has also pleaded not guilty to a count of attempting to choke or strangle with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to an alleged attack on another teenage girl in Gulgong.
The court heard how on the night of her disappearance Michelle had been at a birthday party but went out looking for a friend who was late finishing a babysitting job and after driving around with two other friends she set off on foot and might have then attempted to walk home.
Michelle's mother Loraine Bright was the first person to step into the witness box for day four of the trial in the Supreme Court in Dubbo on Monday, May 1.
The jury was told how Michelle, who lived out of town on Barneys Reef Road, the same road that her body was found beside, would often stay at a friend's house in Gulgong for sleepovers on weekends but would visit her mother at work at the Gulgong RSL.
Ms Bright said Michelle had visited her at the club on Friday, February 26, 1999, and they went out to check on a car Michelle's parents had got for her that was in for repairs, but it wasn't ready yet.
They then went home where Michelle got changed for the birthday party.
Ms Bright said Michelle was going to stay at her friend's house on the night, so once Michelle was changed she drove her back into Gulgong so Michelle could go to the party and Ms Bright went out for dinner with a friend.
"That was the last time I saw her," Ms Bright said.
Crown prosecutor Lee Carr SC (Senior Counsel) asked Mrs Bright if Michelle had a mobile phone. Ms Bright answered by revealing her daughter did not have a phone with her.
It wasn't until the next day that she realised something was wrong and she became concerned and started ringing around searching for her daughter.
"She hadn't come in to see me at work," Ms Bright said about the trigger for her concern.
She said she called the house where Michelle was supposed to be staying but her friend's mother said Michelle had not stayed at the house.
"You stayed up until 5.30am Sunday ringing around," Mr Lee said, to which Ms Bright responded, "yes".
Ms Bright also contacted Michelle's father Greg Bright, who had been working on the family caravan at Glenbawn Dam near Scone and he returned and together they visited the Gulgong Police Station. They found the station unoccupied and were put through the speaker to Mudgee Police Station.
Mr Bright and Ms Bright also visited the house of a Gulgong Police officer and participated in the search for Michelle.
During the questioning of Mr and Ms Bright, as well as Michelle's two brothers Les and Phil Bright, the jury was told the family moved to Cooks Gap from the Newcastle area when Michelle was about two years old.
Mr Bright had secured work in the area, initially working on the Windamere Dam project before getting a job at a mine.
When Michelle was still a toddler they bought fresh cows' milk from Rumsby's family and Phil was in the same school year group as Rumsby's sister, but none of them said they knew Rumsby.
Ms Bright said the boys, who were both school age when they lived at Cooks Gap, might have caught the school but with the Rumsby children but neither brother could remember when they were questioned.
After a short period renting at Cooks Gap the family moved into a house in Gulgong before eventually moving into their house on Barneys Reef Road.
Ms Bright was asked if she and Michelle ever walked home at night, and she said they only did it once.
"It was scary, it's so open, there's all the trees, they started to move. It was a nightmare, I wouldn't do it again," she said.
Les Bright said he had walked home at night on many occasions and described it as unsettling but couldn't say if Michelle had ever done it other than the time with their mother.
Les was the only one of the brothers in Gulgong on the night his sister disappeared and said he slept in his car at the back of the Prince of Wales Hotel after the pub shut that night and he later helped in the search for his sister.
Michelle was last seen outside the Commercial Hotel in Gulgong in the early hours of February 27, 1999, after getting out of another friend's car.
Following the evidence given by the Bright family, Mr Carr presented the jury with "agreed facts" that both the prosecution and defence agreed took place that night.
The "facts" detailed how Michelle had attended the 15th birthday party of a friend in Gulgong along with about 70 other teenagers from the area.
She arrived sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm and although she was seen drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis on the night she wasn't described as being affected by the substances and she didn't get into any conflict.
She left and returned to the party several times before eventually leaving in a car with two friends some time between 12.15am and 1am and they dropped her off at the Commercial Hotel on the corner of Mayne and Herbert streets.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.