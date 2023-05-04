Mudgee prepares for premier race day this weekend

One of Mudgee's most premier events on the racing calendar is back.
The 43-year history of the Gooree Park Cup will be celebrated at Mudgee Race Club on Sunday, May 7.
With everyone from jockeys and trainers to punters and spectators getting ready for a day of intense competition, the atmosphere is charged with excitement. As the horses prepare to take to the track, the stakes are high and the pressure is on.
"Mudgee Race Club is proud of the long-standing relationship with Gooree Park and the Cojuangco family and we enjoy nothing more than joining forces to host the annual Gooree Park Cup each year" Mudgee Race Club CEO Damien Toose said.
"Country race clubs like Mudgee thrive not only on being a fundamental component of the local community, but also in our invaluable associations with the local horse racing community, and the 43 year - plus association between Mudgee Race Club and Gooree Park, is a great example of mutual respect and a reciprocated appreciation for our roles in the local thoroughbred racing industry."
"Not only is The Gooree Park Cup a renowned day of racing and our chance to celebrate our rich thoroughbred breeding and training history, but as always, it a time when we can remember with warmth and respect, Gooree Park founder, Mr Cojuangco who passed in 2020" Gooree Park Wines Manager, Brendon Cocks said.
"In addition to commemorating Mr Cojuangco and celebrating our racing and breeding assets each year, the Gooree Park Cup is also a significant opportunity for us to showcase our award-winning wines, whilst enjoying time with our valued sponsors and supporters."
Mudgee is forecast to put on a sunny, if a little chilly, day on Sunday with a high of 13 degrees expected with a 30 per cent chance of rain.
Fashions on the Field will be another highly contended event on Sunday, with great prizes on offer for winners in the ladies, mens, couples and best millinery categories.
Tickets are available at www.mudgeeraceclubinc.com. Gates for the Gooree Cup will open from 11.30am on Sunday.
