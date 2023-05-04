Mudgee Guardian
Rider numbers expected to boom as 'fe-mail' postie bike ride a roaring success

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
Edwina Barrass, Naomi Haney, Sue Hughes, Glynis Hensley, Wings4Kidz CEO Brendan Crane, Paula Hasler and Michelle Scrivener proudly holding the $200,000 cheque.
A sea of 37 bright red postie bikes were seen travelling around the Central West last week as part of the first all female postie bike ride to raise money for charity Wings4Kidz.

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

