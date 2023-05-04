Rider numbers expected to boom as 'fe-mail' postie bike ride a roaring success

A sea of 37 bright red postie bikes were seen travelling around the Central West last week as part of the first all female postie bike ride to raise money for charity Wings4Kidz.
Gulgong rider Sue Hughes said the feeling among the gaggle of riders, who came in all ages and experience levels, was one of camaraderie.
"It was an amazing experience. You have just got to do it to understand it. [I was] really nervous to start with and once we got going it was great," Sue said.
"Even though we all rode at different speeds and all of that and finished at different times, if there was an issue or a fall there was always someone there to help."
Sinoma Gilbert who did the ride with her sister Moana said the experience was one she'd never forget.
"It was - I can't explain it - it was just much better than we expected. I think we all knew that we had a tricky four days ahead of us but the ladies' smiles and stuff coming out of it all was just priceless," Sinoma said.
"Because we all knew it was for a greater purpose that really kept everyone together and everyone going. You could just see the girls' confidence and grace every day.
"Don't get me wrong there were a few little stacks along the way... but no one had any injuries and all the bikes were intact."
The presentation night held at the completion of the ride saw the group of more than three dozen riders reflect and reminisce on their experience. As of Thursday, May 4 the ride collectively raised $200,000 for charity Wings4Kidz. That money is enough to provide 100 regional families with flights to and from important medical appointments.
This year the group was capped at 37 riders but interest is already growing and more riders are expected to come on board in 2024. Both Sue and Sinoma had no hesitation when asked if they would return for another ride.
"Absolutely, hands down. I was only saying to mum... that I'd love to be a coach next year on the ride and play that kind of support role in the ride itself," Sinoma said.
"Oh yeah definitely, I'm booked in already. I think we all are. They were going to have a few more numbers and yeah different route they've sort of got it in planning already," Sue said.
