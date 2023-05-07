THE fire has been lit and we're coming for you - that is the message that Group 10 league tag captain Mish Somers has for her Group 11 rivals.
On Saturday at Blayney in the annual clash of the two Western heavyweights, the league tag honours belonged to Group 11, who posted a 32-26 win.
It was the first time in the history of the representative league tag fixture that Group 11 has managed to make it back-to-back Western crowns, backing up last year's 38-12 victory.
Prior to that, Group 10 won eight consecutive Western championships.
But unlike seasons past, in 2023 there is another opportunity for Group bragging rights given the formation of the new Western league tag premiership.
It's one Somers, who also captains Bathurst based St Pat's, wants to belong to a Group 10 side.
"I think it's lit a bit of a fire in the Group 10 girls to get one back on them at the end of the year," she said.
"Group 11 were a good side, but we didn't have our strongest side. We didn't have Erin [Naden], Cheynoah [Amone], two of the Prestwidge girls, you throw another four or five of our players in there and I'd say we win quite comprehensively."
While Group 10 held a 12-6 lead early on in the representative match at Blayney, by half-time Group 11 had seized the momentum.
A Maddie Drew try helped to square the ledger, then Forbes talent Courtney Hodge bagged a double to see Group 11 ahead 20-12.
After the break that margin increased to 14 points and while Group 10 rallied late, Group 11 held on to win by eight points.
"It was a close game, there were probably just a few too many missed tags in the middle that let them get long range tries. They didn't score many from close to our line," Somers said.
"Madi Drew is a pretty handy player, she's just come off playing touch for Australia and came straight into the Group 11 side, she's definitely got some speed.
"Then obviously they had India Draper who's also pretty fast, but just too many errors killed us.
"We took control of the game back at the end, but we just ran out of time."
Though Group 11 took the spoils, Somers saw enough from the players in her side to give her hope the inaugural Western league tag premiership can be won by a Group 10 side.
Meredith Jones and Sophie Stammers, both of whom play alongside Somers at St Pat's, were two of Group 10s best.
Hope Gibson and Georgie Barrett, who play for the currently second placed Orange CYMS, impressed Somers as well.
"Those are young girls who have come from touch and they have definitely got some potential. If they stay on their game and play well [Orange] CYMS will be one of the sides to beat this season," Somers said.
While the Saints and Orange CYMS fill the top two rungs of the ladder, both Dubbo CYMS and the Parkes Spacecats are undefeated after three rounds of competition as well.
Of the 12 games that have pitted Group 11 and Group 10 sides against each other over the three rounds, Group 11 teams have won seven.
But Somers sees that as good for the sport.
This new competition has lifted the standard and added some excitement to it, you know you're not playing the same old.- Group 10 captain Mish Somers
After a tough 2022 for both Groups with limited matches and blow out scores, Saturday's representative clash and what has unfolded in the new premiership thus far shows that league tag has turned a corner.
"This new competition has lifted the standard and added some excitement to it, you know you're not playing the same old," Somers said.
"We only played seven games last year and it was so stop-start, so they needed to join for sure, otherwise I don't know for how much longer Group 10 would've had a league tag comp.
"It's competitive across the board, there are some good Group 11 sides and some good Group 10 sides, so it should be a pretty good competition this year.
"I think league tag across the region is still quite strong and hopefully this [representative match] shows there are a few more years in it."
As was seen at Blayney, league tag players in the Western region are now faster and more skilful than a decade ago as well.
"It's definitely got quicker since I started 10 years ago, so the speed of the game has definitely improved and I think it's just those juniors coming through from those touch football backgrounds," Somers said.
"There's also league now, so a lot more girls are playing a lot more footy now too, they are getting that awareness of running lines. So there's not as much teaching people how to play the game, but more developing those game plans."
