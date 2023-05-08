Member for Bathurst Paul Toole appears on the cusp of losing the leadership of the Nationals Party.
Reports of the party's frustrations with Mr Toole were swirling on Monday morning, with some members alleged to have accused him of lying to them regarding Nationals MP Ben Franklin's plans to nominate for president of the upper house.
It emerged last week that Mr Franklin was considering nominating for the job with Labor's backing, and now the MP has revealed he also had Mr Toole's support.
"I thought the leader of the party was happy with it, and I was acting under that assumption," Mr Franklin said.
This is contrary to Mr Toole's own comments about this situation, telling metropolitan media last week Mr Franklin "should not be accepting the position of president of the upper house".
Nationals members will come together for a party room meeting at 2pm on Monday, May 8, where it is anticipated members will ask Mr Toole to stand aside from his position as leader.
If he doesn't, he could face a leadership challenge.
There are reports that Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders is considering standing for the leadership position if there is a vacancy.
In April, Mr Saunders said he is "not making any comment" on reports he was planning a bid for Nationals leadership ahead of a party room vote following the March 25 state election. Mr Toole won the leadership by one vote ahead of Mr Saunders.
Mr Toole has been leader of the Nationals since October, 2021 and served as the NSW Deputy Premier from that time until the Coalition lost the state election in March, 2023.
ACM has contacted Mr Toole for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.