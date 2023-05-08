After living on rural properties for her entire life, Cheryl White decided it was "about time" to learn how to fix and maintain the fences on her property.
Living on 25 acres at Cooks Gap, around 30km north of Mudgee, Ms White said she realised fixing and looking after fences can be a complex job.
"It's a skill I've always wanted to learn but I just never got around to it. So when I heard Watershed Landcare was holding workshops in fixing fences, I thought it'd be a great way to learn a practical skill," Ms White said.
"And now I have the confidence to go out there and do it myself instead of relying on my partner."
Read more:
More than 50 women attended the Mudgee workshop on Sunday, 7 May; from across the mid-Western Regional Council area plus others who travelled from Sydney, Bugaldrie, Orange and Dunedoo.
"Less than 25 per cent of those attending were members of Watershed Landcare so it was such a wonderful opportunity to engage with like-minded women within our community and beyond who we haven't before," said Kennedy Porter from Watershed Landcare.
The women-led events are all about creating connections, learning practical skills and feeling empowered. Rural lifestyle coach Katie Doherty holds workshops in farm fencing, teaching women the tricks of the trade.
Ms Doherty said fencing is something many people struggle with.
"It's not an easy skill and I feel it's helpful for women to have another woman teaching them that skill. My workshop is very hands on and practical, which is the way I learned. And it gives the women the confidence to have a go and not feel so intimidated. Once you learn how to do it, it becomes less daunting," Ms Doherty said.
"I touch on the basics of fence fixing and create a scenario where there's a broken wire that needs fixing. I think a lot of people put off learning about fences, as it can be quite difficult. We used a few basic tools to make it easier to learn. We had a great response and it's so nice to see everyone feeling happy they've achieved something, and gained a new skill."
Ms White is now confident she can do a "makeshift job" of fixing fences on her property.
"Now I know what tools I need, what type of wire I need, how to handle the wire and the tools, so I'm confident I could do a makeshift job - good enough to get by," Ms White said.
"It was also great to meet other like-minded women. I didn't only learn from the presenters but I gained much wisdom from the participants; so it was a good lesson in how everyone has different skills that they can share in a supportive, encouraging environment. It really was a great day."
Other activities included a session led by NSW RFS Cudgegong, with a demonstration using a burn table to illustrate fire behaviour, an information session on fire danger ratings and a hands-on lesson in operating portable pumps and the importance of how to prepare your property.
Guest speakers from Mudgee Community Health were also on hand to share information about health and wellbeing
"For the women, it's not only about gaining new skills and knowledge, it's about forming new connections across the communities," said Kennedy Porter from Watershed Landcare.
"Some of the feedback we've had is that many of the women felt the workshops were important as 'me time', which is something we all need for our mental health and wellbeing,"
For more information about upcoming workshops, contact Watershed Landcare
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.