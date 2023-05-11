For Liss and her team, business is Bliss

If you asked anyone in 2020 if starting a business was a good idea, they might have said no. COVID restrictions were impacting many small and established businesses around the region and it was unclear who would come out of the pandemic unscathed. But, not one to let hurdles get in the way, Liss McGowan forged ahead.
It all started with a call out on Facebook. Liss wanted to know if anyone needed their place cleaned at a reasonable price. The response was overwhelming. Soon after she started her own small business, Bliss Professional Cleaning.
"After three weeks I put on two staff members, so really quickly, then I got the opportunity to start cleaning short-term rentals in Mudgee... and picked up some contacts there. I found that that was our specialty over time and saw a gap in the market," she said.
As luck would have it, starting the business then was precisely the right time. The post-COVID travel boom was exactly what the business needed and Liss saw an immediate increase in demand.
"Tourism boomed in Mudgee and everyone started coming [here] for regional travel. We saw that opportunity and took it. My husband left the mines... to do all of the pools, lawns and maintenance and that's when we started Bliss Backyards," she said.
Shortly after expanding into home maintenance and lawn care Liss bought local business Your Innkeeper with whom they had a working relationship and turned that into Bliss Stays. Now the Bliss Group, Liss and her 25-strong team clean and maintain their client's homes and also manage and facilitate the booking and administration of the residences as well.
The business had its three-year anniversary on May 8.
Liss and her team are based in a nondescript warehouse shed on Wilkins Crescent in the industrial area of Mudgee where the equipment and materials are all stored, catalogued, packed, cleaned and shipped off daily to short-stay residences in the region.
Liss prides herself on making sure the business is as family-friendly as it can be for her employees.
"We employ a lot of working mums," she said.
"We are really family flexible and while a lot of people say that, we really are. I'm a working mum myself, the grassroots of why I started the business was because I wanted to work around my children.
"We work 9am to 3pm to make sure we're available to pick up the kids... Making sure that we're supporting each other and our families is what I think makes us really special."
