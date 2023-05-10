Mudgee Guardian
Wildlife

Landholders Will and Jillie Arnott work with Local Land Services to refurbish Coolah property for regent honeyeaters

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 10 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 8:56pm
An adult regent honeyeater in the captive breeding program at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, and (right) Jillie and Will Arnott, who are regenerating parts of their Coolah Creek property as habitat for the critically-endangered bird. Pictures supplied
Will Arnott's family have been on their property at Coolah Tops National Park - two hours drive from Dubbo - for almost 100 years, and now he is taking steps to protect part of the land as habitat for the critically-endangered regent honeyeater.

