TOM Loughman has long held a fascination with flying.
It led to Loughman studying an aerospace engineering degree at Newcastle University.
He is also part way through obtaining a pilot's licence.
"As a kid I seemed to love the airport experience more than the holiday itself," Loughman said.
It's not surprising, then, that Loughman is earning a reputation as a flyer on the rugby field.
The 22-year-old is the competition's equal leading try-scorer alongside Merewether winger Austin Zander with four.
"He doesn't have much size, but he is really quick and a good finisher," University coach Sam Berry said. "He was picked out of necessity last year, and we quickly realised that he was a very handy player.
"He reads the game well and is always in the right position. He is really safe. I can't recall him making too many errors.
"He is also a really smart guy. You only have to tell him things once and he knows what to do. He is a really solid player who you can rely on.
"Last year he tended to stay on his wing. He has been working with Dane Sherrat on coming in and looking for the ball. We want him to use his speed to get through some tiring forwards. Get through the middle a bit more, rather than go around them."
Loughman played junior rugby for the Mudgee Wombats but then had two years off to concentrate on his degree.
"I joined Uni rugby in 2021. I didn't know if I would handle the workload, but it was the best decision I have made," Loughman said. "I needed that release and it also allowed me to meet more people outside of the uni space.
"When I first started, everyone was new and we didn't know each other. We have built trust over the past coupe of years an are starting to see it come together. We have a strong core."
Loughman graduates in July and has secured a graduate role with BAE Systems at Williamtown Airport.
"I'm with Uni until at least the end of next season," Loughman said. "We have a good group and our confidence is growing."
University upset Hamilton 34-16 last round to jump to third place after four rounds. Next are second-place Wanderers at home.
However, Loughman will be on the end of a new-look backline.
Centre Dan Duffy and fullback McCauley Aoke suffered fractured arms against the Hawks. Winger Sam Thompson tore his hamstring.
"You go from high of the win to try and finding a team now," Berry said.
On the plus side, inspirational No.8 Dylan Heins made a successful return from a broken wrist against the Hawks.
