Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Supreme Court jury hears 'rumour mill ran wild' following discovery of Michelle Bright's body

BS
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Crown prosecution team walking to Dubbo courthouse on Wednesday for day six of the trial of Craig Rumsby. Picture by Belinda Soole.
The Crown prosecution team walking to Dubbo courthouse on Wednesday for day six of the trial of Craig Rumsby. Picture by Belinda Soole.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.