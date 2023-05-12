From the archives: On this day fifteen years ago

The year was 2008, and Mudgee region students around the region took the chance to discover the various trades and apprenticeships available as they mulled over life after school.
What were you doing 15 years ago? I myself was not even one year into my time here at the Mudgee Guardian, god how time flies.
Don't forget to have a fantastic weekend and check out our What's On Guide.
Originally published: May 14, 2008.
The Central West Group Apprentices (CWGA) 'Try a Trade Truck' came to Mudgee to facilitate the trade opportunities for about 150 students from Kandos, Gulgong, St Matthews and Mudgee high schools.
The truck had just returned from Kelso High School, but travels around the western areas of NSW.
Careers advisor at Mudgee High School, Bill Kempton said there is a worsening national skills shortage and the Try a Trade Day helps students to visualise apprenticeship opportunities and to have a hands on experience of different trades available in the district.
He said the day was facilitated by local tradespeople, who sent volunteer apprentices to work with the students and show them the practical side of the workforce.
The trade opportunities were presented to the students by Symond Carr Engineering, Michael Dunston of The Orchard Nursery, Rick Field from Mudgee TAFE, Brett Innes of Stott's Painting, Miles Campbell of Greg Dickinson Constructions, Kelly Stockbridge of the White Monkey and Cameron McDonald of Kraige Anderson Electrical.
Helen Dickinson and Andrew Bourke of CWGA said the Try a Trade Day was an annual event that had great success in showing the students fields of trades they could enter.
Mr Kempton said about 50 to 60 of the 100 or so Year 12 leavers last year would have taken up university offers, the rest would have looked at apprenticeships, and in Year 10 the percentage would be much higher.
Ms Dickinson said tradespeople have the opportunities today to earn as much or more than university graduates, because of the skills shortage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.