Matthew John Riley to front sentencing in Tamworth District Court after New England Highway arrest at Willow Tree

Updated May 15 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:13am
A MAN armed with a machete wielded a weapon in a bid to steal a car, led police on a chase and stole petrol before he was tracked to a highway truck stop south of Tamworth.

