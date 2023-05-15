A MAN armed with a machete wielded a weapon in a bid to steal a car, led police on a chase and stole petrol before he was tracked to a highway truck stop south of Tamworth.
Matthew John Riley admitted to three offences in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday relating to the New England Highway rampage, after prosecutors withdrew several charges, including an armed carjacking.
"There's not much left in this matter," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Riley was behind the wheel of a green Holden Commodore ute when he was arrested at a truck stop at Willow Tree about 3.30pm on July 13, last year, and has been behind bars since.
The 32-year-old Stuarts Point man will front Tamworth District Court for the first time next month.
The court heard Riley would plead guilty to charges of police pursuit; being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; and possessing or using an offensive weapon with intent.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) listed charges of driving recklessly or furiously; and driving while licence cancelled, as related.
Charges of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit; larceny; and taking and driving a car without consent, will be taken into account at sentencing.
"They're the pleas you want to enter, sir?" Ms Soars asked.
"Yeah," Riley confirmed.
He made no application for release and Ms Soars formally refused bail.
The police case is that Riley led officers on a chase at Denman between 2.03pm and 2.10pm on July 13, last year, and was driving recklessly at a speed or in a manner dangerous to others.
Between 2.30pm and 2.50pm at Willow Tree, he used an offensive weapon with the intent to steal a man's car.
About the same time, Riley was armed with a machete with a knuckle guard at Willow Tree with the intent to intimidate.
He stole $63.79 worth of unleaded petrol in Dunedoo, and had earlier taken a Holden Commodore from Wellington without consent.
In a separate matter listed on the same day, Riley pleaded guilty to one charge of driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous, which was also committed to the higher court for sentence.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.