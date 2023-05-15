Swans, Roosters and Terriers top the table

It was a case of two from two for the Dunedoo Swans, the Cobar Roosters and the Gulgong Terriers when they won their respective games against The Coonabarabran, Baradine and Gilgandra in round two of the 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition.
At Dunedoo's Robertson Oval the Swans continued their strong start to the season when they saw off the Coonabarabran Unicorns 32 to 10 whilst at Cobar the home side got over the Baradine Magpies 26 to 12 and at Gilgandra the Terriers were too strong for the Panthers claiming a 34 to 8 victory.
Joining those three on the winners list were the Narromine Jets who downed the Coonamble Bears 54 to 26 in a high scoring game to retain the Boronia Cup.
This was the Jets' second defence of The Cup, their third will come in Round 5 when they are home to the Gilgandra Panthers who they defeated late last year to claim the famous silverware.
In what was their first outing for the year, having had the bye in round 1, the Panthers, despite scoring first, never really looked to threaten the visiting Terriers, the handling of both sides leaving a lot to be desired with the home side's failure to retain possession being compounded by some ordinary defensive efforts at times as the Terriers raced in six tries to register a strong win.
The Panthers will be hoping that they are better for the run when they travel to The Crater next Saturday to mix it with the Binnaway Bombshells in a game that both teams will be going all out to register their first win for the season.
Similarly at Coonamble, the Bears will be looking to topple the Gulgong Terriers as they endeavour to claim maximum competition points to kick start their 2023 campaign.
The Baradine Magpies have shown in their two matches to date that they have a competitive outfit, and whilst they have not yet won a game their effort at Cobar last Saturday should give them plenty of heart as they go into their match against the Narromine Jets at Baradine this Saturday.
Whilst the Jets got up against Coonamble last weekend, they allowed the Bears to score six tries, and that number on top of the eight that the Gulgong Terriers wracked up against them in round 1 must be sounding some alarms in the Narromine camp.
With an expected big Magpie home crowd in attendance the Jets can expect a tough match.
The match of the round will be played at Cobar, when the Roosters are involved in another "Feathery Fight", this time when they host the Dunedoo Swans.
Both sides currently have a share of the lead on the competition ladder and this match presents itself as being an absolute beauty with a big audience expected to pack into Tom Knight Oval.
On the League Tag front the Narromine Jets continued on their winning way with an emphatic 60 to 10 win over Coonamble, this being the first time that they have had points scored against them in their three games this far this season.
The Cobar Roosterettes currently sit at the top of the competition table with ten points, but they have played an extra game compared to both Narromine and the Dunedoo Swannettes who both are one point adrift on the ladder.
The Roosterettes downed Baradine 24 to nil on Saturday but it must be said that the Magpiettes were playing their second game in three days after having beaten The Binnaway Bombshells on Thursday night 14 to 8.
In a most remarkable turnaround the Gulgong Terriers, coming off a 60 to nil hiding the previous weekend, looked impressive as they beat the Gilgandra Pink Panthers 24 to 8 at Gilgandra to set up what should be an interesting clash with Coonamble at Coonamble this Saturday.
Youth League
Narromine 50 (Charlie Bonham 3, Gus Clements, Zac Hignett, Jamari Clarke, Rory Miller Corn, Ashton Coleman, Dylan Ahsee tries, Harry McPherson 6 goals) defeated Binnaway 6 (Rueben Ruttley try, Sonnybill Walker goal)
League Tag
Baradine 14 (Savannah Carey 2, Zali Hyde tries, Holly Arndell goal) defeated Binnaway 8 (Kadisha Ayoub, Gemma Mitchell tries)
Narromine 60 (Jacana Powell 3, Lily Spackman 3, Beth Clarke 2, Millah Phillips, Emily Edwards, Talitha Chatfield tries, Shian Chatfield 5, Shayana Naden 2, Lucy Dawson goals) defeated Coonamble 10 (Imogen Pawley, Hannah O'Neill tries, Tori Canham goal).
Cobar 24 (Brianna Watson 4, Bridgette Negfeldt tries, Watson 2 goals) defeated Baradine 0
Gulgong 24 (Melanie Ballard 2, Chloe Patrick, Olivia Kennedy, Olivia Holt, Laurissa Hay tries) defeated Gilgandra 8 (Laura Jordan 2 tries)
Cobar 10 (played 4, won 3, lost 1), Narromine 9 (3,3,0), Dunedoo 9 (3,3,0), Baradine 8 (4,2,2), Coonamble 8 (4,2,2), Gulgong 4 (2,1,1), Gilgandra 4 (4,0,4), Binnaway 4 (4,0,4)
First Grade
Narromine 54 (Tyler Beer 4, Doug Potter 3, Brad Pickering, Luke Thompson tries, Potter 9 goals) defeated Coonamble 26 (Kevin Thurston 2, Derek Robinson, Jack Kelly, Earl Greenaway tries, Mitch Nalder 3 goals).
Dunedoo 32 (Jarrod Toole 2, Ben Thompson, Brian Bradshaw, Will Wood, Brad Beshmann tries, Dan Lane 4 goals) defeated Coonabarabran 10 (Andrew Harris, Tyson Farrell tries, Nick Willoughby goal).
Cobar 26 (Tyler Coughlan 2, Ashley Davies, Jack Brown, Zane Taylor tries, Thomas Plater 3 goals) defeated Baradine 12 (Logan Dewson, Cameron Worrell tries, Jesse McElhinney 2 goals).
Gulgong 34 (Brad James 2, Mitch McWhirter, Toby O'Leary, Will Hawkins, James Morrison tries, James 5 goals) defeated Gilgandra 8 (Tom Brisbane, Dev Bamblett tries).
