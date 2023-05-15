Mudgee Guardian
Swans, Roosters and Terriers top the table

By Bryson Luff
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:27am
Strong defence by Gilgandra centre Hayden Smith during the Gilgandra V Gulgong game. Photo: Stephen Basham
It was a case of two from two for the Dunedoo Swans, the Cobar Roosters and the Gulgong Terriers when they won their respective games against The Coonabarabran, Baradine and Gilgandra in round two of the 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition.

