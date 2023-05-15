Despite incurring a bit of saddle soreness, Darcy Elbourne says it was great to have the opportunity to participate in this year's RSL Remembrance Ride on the Central West Cycle Trail.
"It has been on my bucket list for some time to undertake an extended ride, and when the expression of interest appeared and when it was the RSL Remembrance Ride, I jumped at the opportunity and was delighted to be accepted," Darcy said.
With previous military service and his current involvement in the RSL, Darcy felt he had something to contribute in support of ADF personnel after their service. This, of course, was in addition to meeting the personal challenge of spending six days "in the saddle".
"Meeting of a group of total strangers who had all previously served felt a little daunting at first, but I quickly felt comfortable following the initial get together with a group of like-minded cyclist together on a mission," Darcy said.
The bonding of the team and the supportive culture endured throughout the ride.
Despite describing his riding as being "of a social nature", Darcy manages to ride three to five times a week while averaging anywhere between 150 to 200 kilometres. Additionally, he participates in a number of fundraising events. But this was something else again.
"I was fully aware that this was going to be a challenge for me and expected I would be taken out of my comfort zone, especially considering I hadn't ridden 100kms in a day."
By the end of the six days Darcy had ridden an overall distance of 456 kms.
He said that on many occasions along the ride he would think back to some of his school addresses about the Anzacs and their spirit which set the benchmark for the standards of courage, mateship and determination which were often demonstrated and brought out on the ride.
"I felt a great sense of team spirit and camaraderie which brought the team together from the days of our service, and now on the Remembrance Ride where endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship was on display and quite evident, especially on some of the hill climbs," Darcy said.
"I felt proud to be part of the group and would encourage others contemplating doing the RSL Remembrance Ride to do it."
Darcy also complemented organisers for the planning, preparation and execution of the ride, which he described as "excellent" and thanked all involved.
Itinerary:
Day 1. The ride commenced on Monday May 1, heading from Mudgee to Gulgong for 30kms and then a further 58kms for overnight stay at Dunedoo.
Day 2. Dunedoo to Mendooran via Cobbora for 67kms
Day 3. Mendooran to Ballimore via Mt Carl Goonoo for 53kms, then 30kms to Wongarbon and then a further 30kms to our overnight stay at Dubbo for a total of 113kms over a 9 hour ride.
Day 4. Dubbo to Geurie for 32kms, then onto Wellington for 29kms for overnight stop.
Day 5. Wellington to Goolma for 48kms then 30kms to last overnight stop at Gulgong
