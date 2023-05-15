Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Teenage girl with 'short' hair seen about the same time Michelle Bright disappeared, witness says

BS
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated May 16 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Bright's family and supporters at Dubbo courthouse. Picture by Belinda Soole
Michelle Bright's family and supporters at Dubbo courthouse. Picture by Belinda Soole

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.