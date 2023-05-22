Global technology company Endava has announced the acquisition of Newcastle software engineering firm Mudbath in a move the latter's founder predicts will "present significant opportunities for our region".
Mudbath was founded in 2014 by Josh Doolan as a consultancy specialising in digital transformation and digital product delivery to the retail, mining, health, insurance, banking and travel sectors.
The Mudgee-born software engineer said the business would continue to be called Mudbath for 12 to 18 months before assuming the Endava brand.
The company has 121 employees, including 78 in Newcastle and 43 in Sydney and Melbourne.
"We continue to grow," Mr Doolan said.
"COVID was obviously a huge growth spike for us, and the demand has continued since then."
Mr Doolan said the merger would give Mudbath better access to "global resources where Endava has near-shore delivery in Asia, such as Vietnam and Malaysia".
"Endava's wealth of experience, expertise and steadfast commitment to being a technology partner present a significant opportunity for our region and we are thrilled to be joining the Endava family," he said.
"Our existing shareholders are coming along for the long-term strategy with Endava."
Endava is a London-based organisation which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
It has a market capitalisation of $US3.2 billion and trailing 12-month revenue of $US751 million.
The company expanded into Australia in 2021 and acquired Melbourne software firm Lexicon last year.
"Mudbath brings a new and exciting client base, a very talented team and strengthens our leadership bandwidth in Australia," Endava chief executive officer John Cotterell said.
"Together, we see exciting potential to do more for existing and new clients whilst creating attractive opportunities for our people."
The value of the merger has not been made public.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
