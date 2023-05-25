Mudgee Guardian
A K Constructions the team to beat as men's basketball season heats up

By Geoff Robinson
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
Enzo Sarona A K Constructions, attempting a block a shot by Ben Edmunds -Edmunds Interiors.
The Mudgee men's basketball championships for 2023 are underway, with nine teams participating in what looks to be a stronger competition than 2022.

Local News

