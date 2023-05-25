A K Constructions the team to beat as men's basketball season heats up

The Mudgee men's basketball championships for 2023 are underway, with nine teams participating in what looks to be a stronger competition than 2022.
A K Constructions are the team to beat this season, despite Peter Mayson moving to the new team Offspring, comprising a number of juniors and their dads playing together.
Hairy Ballers are back with a new roster, except for Matt Eyles, who has put a another team together, The Goats, with a handful of new players and a few from last year's Taipans team.
Ramp Financial Solutions is back, also with new players, but without sponsor Andrew Laurie, and will be likely grand finalists in B grade again.
A grade grand finalists from last year, Stride Health, appear to have a stronger line up, Bushchooks don't appear to be as strong as last year, but should not be underestimated.
Edmunds Interiors, perennial grand finalists except for last season, look look tough to beat again, but will have to overcome the problem of their best players being absent because of work.
The final team in the competition, comprises players from the 18 and under Mudgee Cranes Group C Wednesday competition, and have already shown they will be a thorn in the side of all the teams, and potential A grade semi-finalists.
Round 3 was played on Monday night, Offspring accounting for Ramp financial Solutions 47-25, and with a bye in round 1, the surprise leaders of the competition.
Top scoring for Offspring, Cooper Crowe nabbed 19 points, for Ramp Financial Services and Angus Hawkins 10.
Stride Health who drew 48 all with A K Constructions in round 1, downed Hairy Ballers 50-20, Phil Riley 11, Cooper van Bruchem 10 for Stride Health, Cameron Anderson 7 points and Ben Fifield 6 for Hairy Ballers.
Ronnie and Family prevailed over The Goats in a tight match 28-22. Ronnie & Family were ahead 17-7 at half time, but only up by three points at the final break.
Nate Atkinson top scored for R and F with 13 points, Matt Eyles 11 for The Goats.
The first clash of the season between arguably the top ranked teams, A K Constructions and Edmunds Interiors, drew a sell out crowd, A K Constructions taking the honours 39-29.
A K were on target in the first few minutes, opening the scoring with two three pointers, going to half time leading 28-10.
The second half was more productive for Edmunds, outscoring their opponents 19-11, but they were never really going to overhaul a committed A K Constructions and their early lead.
Enzo Sarona gave a master class of offense and defence while scoring 14 points, Anthony Hamson a similar display for Edmunds Interiors with a game high 18 points.
