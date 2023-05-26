Your guide to what's on across the region

Paint and Sip Pink protea: At Alby + Esthers. Join us in the studio above Alby and Esther's cafe to paint this pretty protea, Saturday, May 27 from 1pm - 4.30 pm. Take some time out, come by yourself or bring a friend... you will experience a glorious afternoon of painting these large blooms with an award winning artist. You do not have to know how to paint! A tracing outline is provided and you will be shown how to complete this artwork in Easy steps demonstrated by a professional Artist. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/dcujz4k5