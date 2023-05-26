Your guide to what's on across the region

You know what they say, the Mudgee region is the place to be if you're looking for something to do, and there's never a quiet weekend here (for better or worse depending on who you ask), which is why our year-long What's On Guide is here to help.
Have a squiz at the list below and let me know if there's anything that catches your fancy.
Do you have an event you want to get on the list, drop me a line with the details.
Mudgee Hosts Sydney Writers' Festival: One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will live-stream its headline events to Kildallon Education Centre from Thursday, May 25 - Sunday, May 28.
Makers' Markets: Saturday 27th May. Come along and see what our talented local makers have in store for you.
Paint and Sip Pink protea: At Alby + Esthers. Join us in the studio above Alby and Esther's cafe to paint this pretty protea, Saturday, May 27 from 1pm - 4.30 pm. Take some time out, come by yourself or bring a friend... you will experience a glorious afternoon of painting these large blooms with an award winning artist. You do not have to know how to paint! A tracing outline is provided and you will be shown how to complete this artwork in Easy steps demonstrated by a professional Artist. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/dcujz4k5
Live Music with Lueth Ajak: Saturday, May 27 from 6pm. Lueth Ajak, what a headline act! Join is Saturday for the talent that is Lueth. DJ from 9.30pm. $6 Spirits 9pm-12am. $10 Cocktails - 7pm- 9pm. Book your Table today - online via our website, www.woolpackhotelmudgee.com.au or call 6372 1908.
May 28
Anna Weatherup and Amy Vee: Anna Weatherup and Amy Vee, two of the Hunter's most enduring independent singer-songwriters, have joined forces to present a series of unforgettable intimate performances on a multi-state tour in early 2023. They hit Mudgee on Sunday, May 28, playing an afternoon show at Burnbrae Wines, supported by Boorowa artist Josie Laver from 12pm. Tickets: https://onepagelink.com/amy-annatour/annaweatherup
May 31
State of Origin at the Woolpack Hotel: Wednesday, May 31. State of Origin is not far away. Book your table with us. $6 Schooners while the game is on. Origin Doubles for Sale - Winner takes all. Pork Bun and Dumpling specials.
June 3
MudgeeQue: 12pm - 8pm at AREC. Join us for the 4th annual MudgeeQue. Celebrate live fire cooking while sipping local beer, wine + spirits with your crew & dance along to live entertainment throughout the day. Tickets and more information.
June 9
Unearthed Art Show: For more details, please see the Gulgong Arts Council Facebook page.
