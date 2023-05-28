Mudgee Guardian
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's bear Mudgee Dragons in Peter McDonald Premiership

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 29 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN eight try-performance to topple the previously undefeated Dragons in Mudgee - St Pat's captain-coach Zac Merritt has rated Sunday's 42-10 victory as one of the best of his tenure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.