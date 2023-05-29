WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.
A man police were looking into regarding the death of Michelle Bright has denied seeing her the night she went missing.
Craig Henry Rumsby, 56, is on trial for the alleged murder of Ms Bright in 1999 as well as an alleged sexual attack on another Gulgong teenager in 1998. Rumsby has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Ms Bright has been identified with the permission of her family.
On May 24, the 15th day of the trial, Mark Hawkins took to the witness box.
The whereabouts of Mr Hawkins had been the subject of questioning on Monday (May 22), specifically regarding what time he returned to the residence of his fiancée's parents house, where he was staying.
Earlier in the trial the jury heard Mr Hawkins had been looked into by investigators.
He was asked to trace his movements after leaving the Prince of Wales Hotel on the night and early morning of February 26-27, 1999.
The court heard he came across two men, Danny Stuart and Shane Weatherley.
Mr Stuart and Mr Weatherley were involved in altercation in the car park of the Commercial Hotel. That incident has been mentioned by other parties during the trial.
Mr Hawkins said he then helped Mr Weatherley home before walking to the Ryan family residence, where he and his fiancée, Kym Ryan, were staying.
Mr Hawkins agreed he had walked along Queen Street which crossed Herbert Street.
Earlier in the trial the jury heard Ms Bright was seen walking along Herbert Street.
"Did you at any point see Michelle Bright?" Defence lawyer Nicholas Broadbent asked.
"No," Mr Hawkins said.
Mr Hawkins placed his time of arrival at the Ryan residence between 1.10am and 1.15am in a statement made in 2002.
Mr Broadbent asked if it was possible the time could have been later, 2.30am or 3am.
"I don't know, anything's possible," Mr Hawkins said.
"I don't believe I would have been home that late.
"It was a long time ago, I don't know."
Mr Hawkins was also questioned by Crown prosecutor Lee Carr about a stalking offence he committed from July 1999 through to March 2000.
He admitted to stalking a woman in Mudgee during this period but said he did not touch her or threaten her.
The jury only sat for a half day on Wednesday while Thursday and Friday's proceedings were delayed due to a positive COVID test for an individual involved in the trial.
Mr Hawkins' evidence will continue when court resumes on Monday, May 29.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
