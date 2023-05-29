Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Mark Hawkins takes to witness stand as trial for alleged murder of Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright continues in Dubbo's Supreme Court

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House, where the trial of Craig Henry Rumsby is being held. Pictuire by Belinda Soole
Dubbo Court House, where the trial of Craig Henry Rumsby is being held. Pictuire by Belinda Soole

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.