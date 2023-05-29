A young man is dead following a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Mitchell Highway.
About 7am on Tuesday, a sedan and a ute collided near Chinaman's Bend, east of Orange.
One man, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene. He is yet to be identified.
Two occupants of the ute were taken to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said: "Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
About three kilometres of the Mitchell Highway is closed between Lone Pine Avenue and the Northern Distributor.
Traffic is heavily congested. Diversions via William Street and Winter Street have been set up.
Emergency services, NSW Police, the Crash Investigation Unit, Transport for NSW, and Orange City Council are on the scene.
Investigations into the cause of the accident have commenced.
