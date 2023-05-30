Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime

Man charged with multiple offences after break and enter investigation in Mudgee

Updated May 30 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with multiple offences after police investigation in Mudgee
Man charged with multiple offences after police investigation in Mudgee

Police have charged a 45-year-old man following an investigation into a break and enter at a property in the Mudgee region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.