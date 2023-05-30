Man charged with multiple offences after police investigation in Mudgee

Police have charged a 45-year-old man following an investigation into a break and enter at a property in the Mudgee region.
According to police, at approximately 4am on Saturday 6 May, a man entered a home on Barigan Road, Barigan, and stole a Toyota Hilux utility, tools, a block splitter and 44-gallon drums of fuel.
Following inquiries, about 9.45am yesterday, Monday 29 May, officers from the local Rural Crime Prevention Team attended a home on Wilbetree Road in Mudgee, and arrested a 45-year-old man.
The man was taken to Mudgee Police Station and charged with; Aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, seal property in dwelling-house $ 5000, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, receive property theft serious indictable offence and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
He was refused bail yesterday, Monday 29 May, and appeared at Mudgee Local Court, where he was given conditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday 1 August 2023.
