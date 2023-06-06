Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Former neighbour fronts court as trial for alleged murder of Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright continues

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 6 2023 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The trial for the alleged murder of Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright continues. Picture by Tanya Marschke
The trial for the alleged murder of Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright continues. Picture by Tanya Marschke

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.