A supernatural delight as Blithe Spirit opens at Town Hall Theatre

Beginning Friday night, June 9, Mudgee Performing Arts Society (MPAS) presents the comedy "Blithe Spirit" at Mudgee Town Hall Theatre.
In a limited run from Friday June 9 to Saturday June 17, Noel Coward's classic 1940s play, Blithe Spirit comes to life once again. The anticipated production marks the return of live theatre to Mudgee, and promises an evening filled with paranormal hilarity, mischief, special effects, and a whole lot of confusion.
The play revolves around Charles Condomine, a skeptical novelist who unwittingly summons the ghost of his deceased wife, Elvira, during a séance.
The cast of "Blithe Spirit" features seven performers, including four individuals making their MPAS debut.
Behind this production is Renee French, who will be directing her very first play. French has assembled an ensemble to ensure that Blithe Spirit captivates the hearts and tickles the funny bones of audiences.
"I'm really excited to see new people get involved with our amazing society. It's so wonderful to bring this joy to the community and to see new talent discover their love of theatre by simply taking a chance and turning up to an audition," Ms French said.
"We are thrilled to be back at the Mudgee Town Hall Theatre, and we couldn't think of a better play to continue the return of live performances," veteran actor and director Sam Paine said.
Tickets for Blithe Spirit are now on sale and can be purchased online at mpas.org.au or in person at The Book Nest Mudgee.
