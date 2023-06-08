Comment: Parents have every right to be concerned about silver mine

The fact is the NSW Environment Protection Agency did not assess the mine as having no health risks to residents but instead recommended that no water be released from the site due to the contamination risks posed by the mine. Bowdens agreed that no water would be released from the site. Bowdens also agreed to provide water to all landowners. NSW Health did not carry out an assessment of the mine or the lead and other health impacts to the community and provided advice that is disputed by the Mudgee Region Health Alliance and other health experts.