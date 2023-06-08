Comment: Parents have every right to be concerned about silver mine

To the Editor.
It's not only the children of Lue who will be poisoned by the Bowdens lead mine but also their families, their animals and their visitors. This open cut lead mine is only two kilometres from Lue School. Parents have every right to be concerned. Are there any lead or silver mines in the world that have no health impacts?
Lue and the Mudgee region are being sacrificed by Bowdens and the previous NSW Government to provide financial benefits to the CEO and shareholders. The NSW Government must make a fresh start and reassess this mine as it seems Bowdens will say anything to reassure the community and the Mid Western Regional Council to get this mine approved. With only 10 people speaking in favour of the project at the recent Independent Planning Commission three-day hearing in Mudgee in February they do not have community support.
The Bowdens spokesperson states that a number of independent risk assessments determined that the mine would not pose any risk to residents. The Bowdens own risk assessments and reports they prepared for the EIS said the health risks were low, not zero, and those assessments and reports were disputed by water and health experts engaged by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment and by the Lue Action Group and as a result conditions were imposed on the mine to include lead blood testing for the community and the provision of water to landowners.
The fact is the NSW Environment Protection Agency did not assess the mine as having no health risks to residents but instead recommended that no water be released from the site due to the contamination risks posed by the mine. Bowdens agreed that no water would be released from the site. Bowdens also agreed to provide water to all landowners. NSW Health did not carry out an assessment of the mine or the lead and other health impacts to the community and provided advice that is disputed by the Mudgee Region Health Alliance and other health experts.
No social impact plan will reassure residents or anyone else about the benefits of this open cut lead mine because no compensation or measures to prevent damage to health or treatments for that damage are offered by Bowdens. The effects of lead poisoning are irreversible and once our water is poisoned there is no going back. All water downstream from the mine site will be contaminated with a predicted 1.6 megalitres (1.6 million litres) per day leaking from the massive 117 hectare single wall tailings dam just 100 metres from Lawsons Creek even though the EPA has recommended a no release site.
What will happen to our water supply, our clean air, our tourism operators, our winemakers, our farmers, our olive groves and the people who live here and those who come to Mudgee to enjoy our beautiful region. Bowdens is actively exploring for more minerals and controls exploration licences from Kandos to Gulgong. Some land is close to Rylstone and so precious that even coal exploration was refused. No land or resident is safe from Bowdens.
The NSW Government must put a stop to minerals exploration and lead and silver mining in our region.
Yours sincerely
- Bron Wannan, Lue
