The IPC received 1320 thoughtful and considered submissions objecting to the mine, most of which came from this district. Bowdens mine is two kilometers from homes. Mr McClure implies that those who live near the mine would prefer that the mine does not go ahead. That is an understatement. This mine will be the death of Lue. If you live just 2.1 kms from the open cut pit you may not receive one cent in compensation, yet you will live with noise, lead dust in dry times, the risk of irreversible lead poisoning, stress and worry for you and your family, contamination of your water supply and the devaluation of what is most people's largest asset: their home.