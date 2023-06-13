Mudgee heads to Balmoral for annual Mudgee Wine and Food Festival at Balmoral

After a three-year hiatus, the Mudgee Wine and Food Festival at Balmoral is back for 2023, with a stellar line-up of cellar doors and producers, set to bring a taste of the Mudgee region to Sydney's north shore.
This year's event will be held on Sunday, August 13 at Balmoral Reserve (The Esplanade, Mosman) from 11am to 5pm.
Enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting in the sunshine, with drops available from more than 20 Mudgee wineries, along with produce from some of the region's most-loved providores. Face painting and a designated art space will be available for the kids.
Tickets are now on-sale for the annual festival, with patrons able to secure a signature 2023 tasting tumbler and tasting tokens, ahead of the day.
A free shuttle bus to-and-from the event will be available, with a route and timing to be announced in the coming weeks.
Mudgee Wine Association president Deborah Clear said the region's cellar doors were looking forward to returning to Balmoral.
"The Mudgee Wine and Food Festival at Balmoral is a fantastic opportunity for our region to showcase its rich viticultural history on Sydney's glorious north shore," she said.
"After a few years away, due to COVID-19, this year's event is set to be a day of award-winning wine and delicious produce, celebrating the culinary delights of the region. Our cellar doors have produced some incredible vintages this year, and we're excited to share them with Sydneysiders."
The 2023 Mudgee Wine and Food Festival at Balmoral is sponsored by Stone Real Estate Mosman.
Tickets are now on-sale: visit Mudgee Wine + Food Festival Balmoral Tickets (123tix.com.au) to purchase.
