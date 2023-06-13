League preview: Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup blockbuster

In a history making match, the first ever defence of the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup will take place at Dunedoo's Robertson Oval.
The Swannettes will line up against The Narromine Jets on Saturday, June 17 in what should be an outstanding game of league tag.
If the Skinner Cup is not a big enough incentive to win the game, throw in the fact that the victorious team will secure the outright lead on the competition ladder. Currently both sides sit on 18 competition points and on top of the competition table undefeated.
It all adds up to what should be an exhilarating game of league tag that deservedly will attract wide interest and a big viewing audience.
The Christie and Hood Castlereagh League first grade round 6 clash between the Swans and the Jets also shapes as a compelling fixture, with the host side being notoriously tough at home, and out to arrest a two-game losing streak, having gone down to Cobar and Baradine in their last two matches, with both those matches being played away from Robertson Oval.
They will be up against a Jet's outfit that is nicely positioned on the competition ladder, although it can be argued that not even the most one-eyed Jet supporter would deny that they were very fortunate to secure a win against the Gilgandra Panthers in round 5.
After a slow start to the season the Panthers' performance against the Jets would suggest that they have plenty to offer on the playing field, and perhaps the controversial loss in that game will give them motivation to get back into the winning side of the ledger.
They will be hosting their archrivals, the Coonamble Bears, with the Bears coming off the bye after recording their first win, that being over the Binnaway Bombshells the week before in round 4.
The Bombshells and the Baradine Magpies will clash at The Crater and this could well go down to the wire and be the most entertaining game of the round with both teams possessing an abundance of youth and enthusiasm.
The final game sees the Coonabarabran at home to the Gulgong with the Unicorns setting themselves the task of being the first team to lower the Terriers' colours this year.
The Cobar Roosters will have the bye, but their Youth League team will be travelling to Binnaway on Sunday to take on the Bombshells in a semi-final of the Youth League competition, with that game kicking off at The Crater at 1pm.
In another exciting development for the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League, eight of the nine clubs have nominated teams for a reserve grade competition that will commence in a few weeks' time.
Those clubs are Cobar, Coonabarabran, Binnaway, Baradine, Dunedoo, Gulgong, Gilgandra and Narromine.
This follows on from the great success of the inaugural Castlereagh League reserve grade competition last year, an innovation that created huge interest.
If but nothing else, it shows that rugby league in the Castlereagh League area is far from dead.
League Tag
Narromine 18 (played 6, Won 6, Lost 0), Dunedoo 18 (P 6, W 6, L O), Coonamble 14 (P 6, W 4, L 2), Cobar 12 (P 6, W 3, L 3), Gulgong 12 (P 6, W 3, L 3), Baradine 11 (P 7, W 2, L 5), Gilgandra 6 (P 6, W 0, L 6).
First Grade Competition Ladder
Gulgong 15, Narromine 13, Cobar 13, Dunedoo 11, Gilgandra 9, Coonabarabran 9, Coonamble 9, Binnaway 9, Baradine 8.
Round 6 to be played on Saturday 17 June.
Dunedoo V Narromine (Jessica Skinner Cup Challenge in the League Tag)
Binnaway V Baradine
Gilgandra V Coonamble
Coonabarabran V Gulgong
Cobar bye.
Sunday 18th June
Youth League semi @ Binnaway. 1.00pm
Binnaway Bombshells V Cobar Roosters
