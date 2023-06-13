The Uncooperative: A youth arts program and exhibition like no other

Cementa is pleased to announce the next exhibition at WAYOUT Artspace by The Uncooperative.
The exhibition will open on Saturday, July 1 in Kandos.
The Uncooperative is Cementa's new initiative for young people - an after-school social art program for 13-19 year olds. Held every Tuesday afternoon since March at Cementa's WAYOUT Artspace in Kandos, it's all about creative fun in an inclusive and culturally safe space.
Over a 20 week program, The Uncooperative has received the invaluable input of local and resident Cementa artists, who have shared a breadth of techniques with the group, including stencilling, painting, print and mask making, monster making with discarded toys, character creation in virtual reality, photo portraiture, and construction of biomorphic creatures using found objects.
During these workshops, the group has produced a body of kooky, playful, and experimental new work for their first foray into exhibiting.
MP Andrew Gee and other dignitaries will be in attendance at the exhibition opening, which will also feature a DJ, pizzas, and even a bubble machine.
Everyone is welcome to join Cementa for the opening at 4pm, 1 July 2023 at WAYOUT, 71 Angus Avenue, Kandos.
The exhibition runs from July 1-16. Gallery hours Thursday-Sunday, 10am-3pm.
