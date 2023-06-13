The Mudgee Region is the most dangerous local government area (LGA) in the Central West according to car crash data.
An analysis of road crashes and fatalities between 2017 and 2021 using NSW government data also pinpointed which roads led the region.
During the above four year period, the Mid-Western Region recorded 504 crashes. Dubbo recorded 802 crashes with the next highest being Bathurst on 598.
Orange rounded out the big three with 505 while Blayney had the lowest number, just 109 in four years.
But where did these occur and how many were fatal?
From 2017 to 2021, 94 people were killed on roads in the above LGAs.
Unsurprisingly, highways made up a large portion of these.
The Mitchell Highway had 14 deaths across 10 crashes, the Great Western Highway had eight in seven and the Castlereagh Highway saw four across four.
Bylong Valley Way, east of Mudgee, had five deaths as a result of five crashes.
In terms of pure crash numbers, the highways again topped the list.
The Mitchell Highway saw 396, the Great Western Highway had 250 and the Castlereagh Highway recorded 178.
The Newell and Golden Highways saw 93 and 58 respectively. The Mid-Western Highway recorded 47.
Leading the local roads were Bylong Valley Way (50), Sofala Road (48), Burrendong Way (42), The Escort Way (41), Goolma Road (35), Cargo Road (30) and Duckmaloi Road (24).
Highways tend to be the longest and busiest roads in regional LGAs and naturally they will accumulate the most crashes and fatalities.
But what about local roads across the Central West?
Some are predictable while others you may not expect to lead the way outside of the highways.
Mid-Western is led by Bylong Valley Way and Cabonne by The Escort Way.
Interestingly Lithgow's Main Street is a hot spot for crashes with 22 recorded while Anson Street in Orange's CBD ranked highest with 32.
Click on the above map to find the most crash-prone local road in your neck of the woods.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
