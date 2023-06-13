Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Interactive

Most dangerous roads in Orange, Dubbo, Bathurst revealed after 94 fatalities in four years

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 14 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mudgee Region is the most dangerous local government area (LGA) in the Central West according to car crash data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.