Castlereagh League to add expanded reserve grade competition

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
June 14 2023 - 9:56am
The Dunedoo Swanettes won the Jessica Skinner Cup at the pre-season knockout and they will defend it for the first time this weekend. Picture by Peter Sherwood Photography
When a reserve grade competition was floated to Castlereagh League clubs this season, competition secretary Bryson Luff didn't expect the response which would follow.

