Gulgong trainer Brett Thompson has seen plenty of strange things since being involved with the sport but last weekend at his home track was as weird as it comes.
Gulgong held their annual Gold Cup meeting but it was Ronnie Simpson who has the biggest winner of the day, taking home the Marina Morel Memorial Shield.
Named after the late apprentice of Thompson, the trainer himself couldn't have thought of anyone better to win the award than Simpson.
"It's only been run for two years because the young lady hasn't been gone that long," he said.
"Jake (Pracey-Holmes) won it last year and they were all my apprentices.
"Marina was my apprentice, Jake was as well and Ronnie was who won it this year, it's actually a weird sort of thing.
"But I'm pretty honoured for him to be able to win that."
Simpson will be in the saddle for Thompson this weekend at Coonamble, with the trainer's two chances in the opening race being touted as ones to watch.
The Git Up and Duren are both coming off runs at the recent Silver Goblet at Dubbo however, Thompson believes there is a lot of improvement still to come.
"They are going along alright, they both ran really well the other day in the Silver Goblet," he said.
"The Git Up she's run home really well but she needs more ground so I think the 1200m will help her.
"She's going to improve off Dubbo the other day, it was only her first start so all horses improve after that.
"Ronnie (Simpson) is red-hot form and he wanted to ride her again."
Duren shocked some punters at Dubbo after being rated a $91 chance only to finish third behind Plenitude and Hellfire Express respectively.
Drawing barrier one for Sunday, the trainer is confident Duren can finish a few places better this run.
"She's done a lot wrong but she's drawn a gate which she needed," he said.
"Because she's a pretty hard horse to handle, she's pretty full of herself and doesn't like you touching her mouth.
"She likes to throw her head around every time you want to restrain her a bit, she needs to be able to jump, be happy and run."
The Nutrien AG Solutions Showcase Coonamble Cannonball (1100m) will be the feature race of the day with runners coming from the stables of Michael Mulholland, Damien Lane and Clint Lundholm.
It was a forgettable night for the favourites at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night as only two best-backed pacers got the job done on the eight race card.
The opening race was a sign of things to come when Amanda Turnbull - normally a driver who finds herself on many favourites - steered $12 shot The Handsome One to victory.
Turnbull then got the training 1-2 finish in the second event, but not the order people would have predicted, when The Real Rocketman ($7) beat stablemate Listen To My Heart ($2.20).
The surprises continued to come when the Paul Melham-trained $10 hope Ibbin Nadia was victorious, before a favourite finally saluted as former TAB Western Championships winner Terryrama ($3) continued his solid recent run of form.
Three minor surprise wins followed before Turnbull finally got a favourite home in the last event of the night when the incredibly short priced Scarlett May ($1.12) thumped her field in an impressive debut performance.
Dubbo trainer Brett Robb was hit with a fine earlier this week Racing NSW revealed.
Robb's Angie Emm took part in a race at Coonamble back in February before it was identified the mare had an injury.
A veterinarian told Robb someone would need to examine the horse within 48 hours of returning to Dubbo but the treatment was unable to be completed within the time frame.
Robb received a $10,000 fine originally but it was reduced to $7,000.
Meanwhile, Angie Emm was euthanised.
Fresh off rides at Wellington and Dubbo in recent weeks, Patrick Scorse has been suspended for 12 months after he was found to have traces of cocaine in his system.
Having supplied a urine test on April 28 at Muswellbrook, Scorse was found to contain a banned substance.
It's the second time Scorse has breached the rule, having done so in 2021.
The jockey's suspension began on June 6 2023 and will end in 12 months' time.
Cowra trainer Geoffrey Curtale will have two hopes at Saturday's meeting at Dawson Park in the feature race of the evening.
The Greyhound Middle Distance Series (605m) will see six runners contest for the $10,150 purse.
Curtale's What A Tease and Falcon Fly will both run on Saturday night, the pair are both winners across their last four starts.
