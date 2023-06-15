Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Inside Racing: Ronald Simpson took out the Marina Morel Memorial Shield

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 16 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duren, pictured previously at Dubbo, is one of two Brett Thompson runners in the opening race at Coonamble. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Duren, pictured previously at Dubbo, is one of two Brett Thompson runners in the opening race at Coonamble. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Gulgong trainer Brett Thompson has seen plenty of strange things since being involved with the sport but last weekend at his home track was as weird as it comes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.