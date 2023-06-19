Swans strike downs Jets in clash of undefeated sides

The Narromine Jets travelled to Dunedoo's Robertson Oval last Saturday with full intentions of bringing home the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup in the league tag encounter and gaining a win in first grade against the Swans.
It is history now that they achieved neither with the green and whites taking the honours in both games beginning with a thrilling defence of the Skinner Cup in the opening match.
Both these teams were undefeated and on equal footing at the top of the table going into the highly anticipated clash and what a game it turned out to be with the Swannettes scoring three tries to two to win by four points with the final score being 16 to 12.
Much to the rejoicement of their legion of supporters the Swans first grade side followed suit with a win that they desperately needed after losing their two previous outings to Cobar and Baradine respectively.
Their 38 to 30 victory drew them level with the Jets on 14 points on the competition ladder, sitting just two points behind Cobar and four points adrift the competition leaders, the Gulgong Bull Terriers.
The Terriers remain undefeated but had to fight hard to secure a 26 to 16 win over the Coonabarabran Unicorns in Coonabarabran. Their unbeaten status will remain intact until at least round 8 because they will enjoy the bye this coming weekend before taking on the Swans in round 8.
The Baradine Magpies made it back to back victories when they accounted for the Binnaway Bombshells 42 to 22 at The Crater and they will be looking to extend that winning streak this Saturday when they are at home to the Gilgandra Panthers.
The Panthers got over the top of their archrivals, the Coonamble Bears, 36 to 12, in front of a sizeable home crowd. The Panthers got away to a good start and went on with it in the second half against a Bears outfit that was done no favours in terms of injuries suffered throughout the game.
On Sunday the Binnaway Bombshells youth league team played its way in to the grand final when they downed the Cobar Roosters 30 points to 26 at The Crater.
The youth league grand final is planned to be played between the Narromine Jets and the Bombshells at Narromine this Saturday afternoon kicking off at 2.30pm.
The Jets will be hosting the Coonabarabran Unicorns in a Christie and Hood Castlereagh League round 7 fixture, with the first-grade clash between the Jets and the Unicorns, a Boronia Cup Challenge game, set to kick off at 1.00pm, preceding the youth league grand final.
Youth League Semi Final: Binnaway 30 (Marcus Nolan 2, Sonny Bil Walker 2, Harlen McDougal, Nick Ryan tries, Walker 2, Billy Rutland goals) defeated Cobar 28 (Reynold Muguya 2, Kai Taylor, Tadgh McMullen, Kaeleb Saunders tries, Oisin McMullen 3 goals) played at Binnaway Sunday 18 June.
Grand Final Saturday 24th June at 2.30pm Narromine Jets V Binnaway Bombshells.
League Tag: Dunedoo 16 (Alexis Gallagher, Brianna Smith, Annie Christensen tries, Hallie Hogden 2 goals) defeated Narromine 12 (Lily Spackman, Rebecca Smyth tries, Shian Chatfield 2 goals).
Baradine 18 (Savannah Carey, Suzannah Carey, Claudia Eastburn, Stephanie Bowling tries, Jorja Carey goal) defeated Binnaway 12 (Sarah Pennell, Gemma Mitchell, Emma Dafter tries).
Coonamble 22 (Tori Canham, Shakaye Walker, Hannah Towns, Imogen Pawley tries, Canham 3 goals) defeated Gilgandra 8 (Skye Doherty, Rachel Drury tries)
Dunedoo 21 (Played 7, Won 7, Lost 0), Narromine 19 (P7, W6, L1), Coonamble 17 (P7, W5, L2), Baradine 14 (P8, W3, L5), Cobar 12 (P6, W3, L 3), Gulgong 12 (P6, W3, L3), Binnaway 9 (P7, W1, L6), Gilgandra 7(P7, W0,L7).
First Grade: Dunedoo 38 (Camden Sutton 2, Viliama Tunuva 2, Brad Beshman, Mitch O'Connor tries, Dan Lane 7 goals) defeated Narromine 30 (Doug Potter 2, Washie Itoya, Brad Pickering, Malachi Clarke, Tyler Beer tries, Potter 2, Pickering goals).
Baradine 42 (Thomas Martin 3, Travis Houghton 2, Cameron Worrell, Sam Hohnberg tries, Jesse McElhinney 7 goals) defeated Binnaway 22 (Donald Kuras 2, Cody Whitty, Quade Milgate tries, Brad Fuller 3 goals).
Gulgong 26 (Ethan Pegus, Toby O'Leary, Blake Gorrie, Dan Crane, Tom Hawkins tries, Brad James 3 goals) defeated Coonabarabran 16 (Anthony Harris 2, Bailey Reedman, Tyson Farrell tries).
Gilgandra 36 (Ash Hazelton 2, David Smith, Rory Milgate, Brandon Hammond, Kyle Welsh, Hayden Smith tries, Ty Sutherland 2, Hammond 2 goals) defeated Coonamble 12 (Adam Picken, Joshua Forgione tries, Mitch Nalder 2 goals).
Gulgong 18, Cobar 16, Narromine 14, Dunedoo 14, Gilgandra 12, Coonabarabran 10, Baradine 10, Coonamble 10, Binnaway 10
Round 7 Saturday 24th June: Baradine V Gilgandra, Cobar V Binnaway, Coonamble V Dunedoo, Narromine V Coonabarabran (Boronia Cup Challenge) this game to kick off at 1.00pm followed by Youth League Grand Final. Gulgong bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.