Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Podcast passion project lifts lid on Louisa Lawson's life in Mudgee

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated June 23 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Scully in the Real FM studios in Mudgee. Photo: Benjamin Palmer
Jess Scully in the Real FM studios in Mudgee. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

A locally-produced podcast about trailblazing feminist Louisa Lawson is bringing an important part of local history to our ears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.