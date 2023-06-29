Aussie Heatwave Fireplaces come to Mudgee Advertising Feature

Whether you're heating or cooking, an Aussie Heatwave Fireplace can sort you out. Picture Supplied

For almost 25 years the Australian-Made Aussie Heatwave chimineas have been helping people beat the winter chills and creating cosy, outdoor entertaining spaces for everyone with their premium cast iron chimineas. Aussie Heatwave outdoor fireplaces have been the popular choice for a roaring fire and woodfire cooking across Australia and at last they are bringing them to the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days so visitors can see, feel, and even taste how good they really are.

Everyone is drawn to fire, especially during the colder months. Having a chiminea extends the use of your outdoor living space, creating warmth and ambience all year round. It entices people to gather, relax, and socialise, and when it comes to woodfired cooking it's a sure way to keep family and friends coming back for more.

Andrew and Liz Fenton of Aussie Heatwave Fireplaces started making Australian backyards warmer years ago by introducing us to the joys of the Mexican chiminea. The couple discovered Mexican clay chimineas and decided to bring them to Australia, however they soon discovered that the Mexican version did not always handle Australian conditions well or the rough treatment they sometimes encountered,

Be sure to check out Aussie Heatwave Fireplaces at the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days- Row G. Pictures Supplied

As a result, they set about making a superior version and the solid cast iron Aussie Heatwave was born. The Aussie Heatwave chiminea is made from thick, premium-quality cast iron using a single piece casting. Andrew said there were no joins or welds, moving parts or air vents, and no grates either commonly found with inferior versions. "The real benefits are that they radiate much more heat over a wider area, are virtually indestructible, and are totally pyromaniac proof.



"They also look visually stunning in any outdoor setting and are the only chimineas that are designed for safe use on timber decks as the legs and base don't get hot," he said. "The quality is unsurpassed and they can even come on wheels making it easy to move around."

Andrew said that the best part is that the Aussie Heatwave chimineas also have an optional Barbecue and Pizza Oven attachment. "By simply placing it on top of the chimney of any Aussie Heatwave, you can easily have a fabulous wood-fired barbecue or oven.

