Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mudgee Regional Rail Group asks for Dubbo Regional Council's support

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee Region Passenger Rail Inc members with locals Adam and Simone Kurtz at the Mudgee platform. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs
Mudgee Region Passenger Rail Inc members with locals Adam and Simone Kurtz at the Mudgee platform. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Getting passenger and freight rail running between Dubbo and Mudgee will cost an estimated $32 million and take eight months to complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.