Tending to his hemp plants in the picturesque Mudgee countryside, Ian Campbell is a world away from the busy life he once led in Sydney, and he couldn't be happier.
"It's stress-free," he said.
"I don't have to travel, I've got my dogs with me... my kids come home from school and they help out.
"It's a lovely existence."
A builder for the past two decades, Mr Campbell started his new life as a hemp farmer when he and wife Midori moved from Mona Vale in Sydney's Northern Beaches to the Mudgee hinterland in 2020.
They'd bought their 200 acre block in 2017 as a weekender, and loved it so much they started dreaming about making it permanent.
Back in Sydney, they'd applied to the DPI for a hemp growing licence, thinking it would make a good hobby at the farm.
"I'd been talking to a mate on the Northern Rivers about it, so we downloaded the application, slowly filled it in and submitted it," Mr Campbell said.
"It took a while to go through the process, but after close to a year we got it approved."
At the same time, Sydney was facing another COVID wave and the second Delta lockdown was coming in.
"So we decided to move out here and start growing hemp.
"We put the kids into school out here and we've been enjoying it ever since."
The Campbells secured their first hemp seeds from a licensed grower at Orange, who also gave them some growing manuals.
"We bought just 150 seeds to start and that was our first season," Mr Campbell said.
The first crop was a 'full on' learning curve. They drilled holes for each plant with an excavator, transplanted seedlings by hand and watered the plants by hand every day.
They ended up with about 10kg of dried hemp flower.
The couple admit they hadn't thought too much about what they'd do with the end product before they started growing, but since the variety they had grown was well suited to therapeutic products, they started experimenting - on their dogs.
Their dog Chilli, 13, has arthritis and Marble, 12, a rescue dog they picked up as a stray, suffers from extreme anxiety.
"We trialled making oils and giving it to the dogs to help and we had some really good success with that," Mr Campbell said.
"Chilli was all stiff and sore and he couldn't jump in the car and he's a lot happier now. His arthritis pain has gone right down."
For Marble, the oil helped him to cope better with loud noises, storms and other triggers. It also helped with his stiff back legs, Mr Campbell said.
While the Campbell's licence doesn't permit them to make products for human consumption, they've developed some topical products, including a blend of hemp oil and arnica for joint pain, and a skin healing balm made with hemp oil and home-grown calendula.
They now sell their pet oils, balms and moisturisers online and at the Mudgee Farmers' and Makers' Markets, where they have received plenty of support.
"The markets are really fun," Mr Campbell said.
"The feedback from people that give it a go is really encouraging for us.
"We see a lot of people with sore hips and sore shoulders and they haven't got a very good quality of life.
"When they start using our balms they're a lot more active and have less pain.
"It definitely helps people. And that keeps us motivated to keep going with it all."
The Campbells doubled the size of their crop in 2022, and were a bit more savvy the second time around.
"The second year I dug trenches and added manure and dolomite, so I had these really fertile 'runways' I call them - 60 metre rows," Mr Campbell said.
"Once the roots got into that nice prepared trench they really took off."
They also built an irrigation system to save the daily watering trips.
They use organic fertilisers and a chilli and garlic organic spray to keep any pests at bay.
Mr Campbell says harvesting the plants, which happens around Easter, is probably the most labour intensive part of the process, as they take a lot of care in getting it right .
"We put a little three-by-three cabana over the plant we're going to harvest and then we sit on a chair either side of the plant and trim all the leaf off by hand so we're just left with the flowers.
"Then we chop the plant, hang it up in the shed and once its dry we strip it off the stem and put it into big plastic boxes."
The flowers are dried to 10 per cent moisture content, then used as needed to process into oil.
They regularly send samples for third party testing and have established a system that produces consistent results in terms of potency.
Although the response they've had to their products has been overwhelmingly positive, there's still a stigma attached to hemp, especially in the country: "There's been a lot of educating people about the difference between THC and CBD," Mr Campbell said.
The industrial hemp they grow has virtually no THC - the psychoactive compound found in marijuana responsible for the 'high' - but it does have CBD, which is thought to have therapeutic benefits
"Everyone is thinking (hemp) is going to get you stoned and we have to try and explain to people it's not psychoactive - there's no THC in it," Mr Campbell said.
"Our plants look the same as the high THC plants but they have less than 0.2 of one percent THC."
He says once people get educated on that, they understand there's a lot more to hemp.
"There are over 20,000 different uses for hemp.
"It's unreal. It uses less water, it grows faster, and it captures more carbon than other crops."
As for their farm, Mr Campbell says there is the potential under their current licence to expand their growing area to up to ten hectares, but at this stage, they're keen to keep it small so they can continue to manage it themselves and stay stress-free.
"It's still a bit of a hobby," he said, "we're kind of just having fun."
I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
