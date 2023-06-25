Mudgee Guardian
Safety upgrades for Gulgong campdrafting complete

Updated June 26 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 8:49am
Sean Richardson, left, and Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders, right.
Safety upgrades to the Gulgong campdrafting grounds are now complete thanks to funding from the previous NSW Government's Local Sport Grants Program.

