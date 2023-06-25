Safety upgrades to the Gulgong campdrafting grounds are now complete thanks to funding from the previous NSW Government's Local Sport Grants Program.
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders announced Gulgong and District Campdraft Club received $10,000 in funding to upgrade the existing campdrafting grounds.
"Campdrafting is a fast growing sport in Australia, and this funding has been an essential step toward expanding participation within our region," Mr Saunders said.
"Campdrafting develops vital skills for the continued development of the region's livestock industries, and is essential to advancing low-stress livestock handling practices and other animal welfare priorities.
"With this funding, the club was able to complete safety upgrades to the campdraft facilities, including purchasing additional yard panels to increase the safety handling of animals, as well as sand for the main area."
Gulgong Campdraft Club president Shelley Barnett said they have been unable to hold a campdraft in Gulgong since 2015 due to drought, floods, and COVID.
"Without income, the club has had limited capacity to maintain and upgrade the campdraft facilities at the Gulgong showground," Ms Barnett said.
"However, thanks to the efforts of club volunteers, supported by the funding from the government, we completed essential works during the first half of 2023, and held a very successful campdraft in May."
Grants of between $2,000 and $10,000 per project were available through the Local Sport Grant Program.
