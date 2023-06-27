Mudgee Guardian
Toby Pracey won the Winter Country Classic with Brogan's Creek at Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 10:00am
A little more than 12 months ago, Brogan's Creek was fighting for his life in a paddock in Country NSW but fast forward to Monday and Toby Pracey's gelding was in full flight to win the Dubbo RSL Winter Country Classic Final Benchmark 58 Handicap.

