Something had to give after series of boiler explosion disasters | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
June 27 2023 - 2:30pm
Dealing with boilers was often a dangerous business.
THIS week's image is of eight harnessed draught horses pulling a steam boiler out to Hill End, I'm told.

It was quite a job to deliver these large boilers from the railway station or from one mining location to another.

