Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Calare MP Andrew Gee criticises Nationals' reaction to Hill End fire, Eugowra flooding

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee has accused the federal Nationals of being missing in action after the massive fire that raged north of Bathurst in March and the flooding in Eugowra last November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.