A roller coaster of emotions as local swifties score tickets

All around Australia on Wednesday morning, dedicated Taylor Swift fans were waiting patiently by their computers, phones and tablets hoping to snap up tickets to the singer's Australian tour.
Tickets were on sale as part of the Frontier Members Pre-sale, a special members-only opportunity to grab tickets before they go on general sale on Friday, June 30.
Mudgee mum Emily Carr did not expect to get tickets but had her fingers crossed all the same. When she managed to get two, one for her and one for her daughter, she was stunned.
"I'm so excited. Charlotte [daughter] asked me why I was crying, definitely happy tears and so so excited to make and share these memories with her," she said.
Real FM's Hannah Rapley and Jess Scully went through their own roller coaster of emotions on Wednesday with early attempts to get tickets unsuccessful and subsequent attempts leading to more despair.
"The presale was barely a presale, it may as well have been a general admission because every man and his dog is online trying to nab tickets for five shows. People are already selling tickets they managed to buy while we wait and wait begging for the crumbs of the single tickets for Sydney and maybe Melbourne," Ms Scully said at the time.
However, Jess and Hannah won the proverbial ticket lottery in the evening after trying one last time.
"It was torture that we would only endure for Taylor, and even today we're still numb," Ms Scully said.
In a video posted to social media by Ms Rapley, she is seen crying upon confirmation that she had purchased tickets after spending most of the day deflated after other unsucessful attempts.
"It was such a big day I never want to endure anything like that again," Ms Rapley said.
